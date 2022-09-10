Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

