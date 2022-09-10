Maker Market Cap Reaches $753.06 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $770.29 or 0.03540080 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $753.06 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

