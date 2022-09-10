MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $204,245.86

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $204,245.86 and $99,740.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MakiSwap Profile

MAKI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

