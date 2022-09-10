Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.53 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00031408 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.52 million and $6.53 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manchester City Fan Token

CITY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

