Maple (MPL) Trading Up 27.8% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $23.25 or 0.00109356 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $102.71 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

