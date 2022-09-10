Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

