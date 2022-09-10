Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF makes up 0.1% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Separately, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000.
AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of PSDN opened at $2.97 on Friday. AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.
