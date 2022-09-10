Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. IAA comprises 2.0% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

