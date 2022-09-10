Maria Sainz Sells 650 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SWAV stock opened at $287.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

