MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Acquires $207,261.45 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Frank Porter Stansberry bought 7,617 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,337.39.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75.
Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
