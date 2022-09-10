MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 749,621 shares of company stock worth $1,991,735. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
MarketWise Stock Up 5.6 %
MarketWise stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
