Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.30 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 784.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Insiders purchased a total of 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 in the last three months.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

