Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.30 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 784.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Insiders purchased a total of 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 in the last three months.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

