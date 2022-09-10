Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 165 to GBX 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marks and Spencer Group traded as low as GBX 116.90 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117.41 ($1.42), with a volume of 1286221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Insiders have bought a total of 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 over the last 90 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 784.33.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

