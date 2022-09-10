Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.50.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

