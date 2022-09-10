Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Marnie Jane Millard Buys 32,500 Shares

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 4.3 %

MRK stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Friday. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a market cap of £63.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

