Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Eric Hippeau Sells 13,987 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

