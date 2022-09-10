Marscoin (MARS) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Top Exchanges

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $14,277.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marscoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

