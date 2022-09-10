Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

MLM stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.