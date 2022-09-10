MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,720 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 2.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $86,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

