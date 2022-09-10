MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

