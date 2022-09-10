MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 2.1 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.