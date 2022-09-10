Mate (MATE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $472.00

Mate (MATE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Mate has a total market cap of $2,043.53 and $472.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mate has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.