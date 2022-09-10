MATH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,460.00 (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. MATH has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $279,460.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One MATH coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

About MATH

MATH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org/en-us. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MATH

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store.MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform.”

