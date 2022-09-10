Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RILY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,791,250. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of RILY opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -231.21%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

