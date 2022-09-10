Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Buys 2,760 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 650.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

