Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $280.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48.

