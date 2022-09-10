Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,347 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.1% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

