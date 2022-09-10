Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

