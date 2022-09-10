Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.