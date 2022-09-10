Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.