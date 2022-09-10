Maxim Group Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $19.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BM Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.02. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. BM Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.