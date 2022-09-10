McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.17. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.