McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.04.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $259.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.