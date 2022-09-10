Mdex (MDX) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $69.76 million and $4.47 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,750,460 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

