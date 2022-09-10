Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

