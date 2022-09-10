Mechanics Financial Corp Has $5.90 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

