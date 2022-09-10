Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.