Mechanics Financial Corp Invests $139,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GM opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

