Media Network (MEDIA) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00040599 BTC on popular exchanges. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $75,902.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Media Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network (CRYPTO:MEDIA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Media Network’s official website is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.