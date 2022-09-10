MediShares Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $472,587.76 and approximately $20,872.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

