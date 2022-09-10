Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $133.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.