MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 108.04% and a negative net margin of 80.49%.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

