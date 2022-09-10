Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0629 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $5,793.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

