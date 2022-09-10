Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

