Mercor Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance (MRCR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

