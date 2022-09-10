Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
