Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

