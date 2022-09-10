Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.