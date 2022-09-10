Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

