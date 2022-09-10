Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.78.

META stock opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.03. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

