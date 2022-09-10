Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and $3.19 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002081 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

